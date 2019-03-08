Hanseatic Ski Race preview: Road closures, parking, race times

Action from the Hanseatic Ski Race in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Hanseatic Ski Race will splash down in King's Lynn for its fifth consecutive year.

Racing will see Formula One, Two and Three water skis blasting through the River Ouse in Kings Lynn's South Quay at speeds of over 100mph.

The event will take place on Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25, with racing beginning at 10:30am on the Saturday and 11am on the Sunday. Formula One racing takes place at 1pm on Saturday and 1:30pm on the Sunday.

The women's race will take place at 11:15am on Saturday and 11:45am on Sunday, with other events including youth categories for pilots in age groups as young as under-8s.

Saturday's schedule will featuring evening entertainment including a live band at 6pm, and a fireworks display at 10pm.

According to race organisers the best places to catch a glimpse of the action are in front of Marriott's Warehouse, where race control is based, and in front of the pontoons, where the team pits are located.

Those closest to the front are recommended to wear waterproofs as the boats come within a whisker of the quayside drenching spectators in their wake.

Organisers say the racing has been well supported by the town, adding that the council had "bent over backwards" to already pencil in a date for next year's event.

From Thursday August 22 to Monday August 26, there will be no parking between Boal Quay and College Lane, and all vehicles must be removed by midnight on Wednesday 21 August. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no parking on the remainder of the quayside between College Lane and King Staithe Square, with the council asking for all vehicles to be removed by midnight on Friday 23 August.

West Norfolk Council telling spectators to park in the town car parks, with the multi-storey car park near Sainsbury's recommended.

Boal Quay and College Lane will also be closed to traffic over the weekend, with escorted access only for those with off-street properties, access will be unrestricted via College Lane.

Race organiser, Tom Lumley said: "Last year we saw 6,000 to 8,000 people so it's become quite a big event."