Paper factory blaze extinguished

Fire crews have been called to a chemical fire at a paper mill.

Appliances from King's Lynn North and South, Thetford and Terrington were sent to palm paper on Pop[lar Avenue, Lynn, this afternoon, along with with an environmental protection unit.

The alarm was raised just after 1.30pm. Firefighters took around an hour to extinguish the fire using hose reel jets and breathing apparatus.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Appliances from Kings Lynn North and Kings Lynn South with the Environmental Protection Unit , with Terrington and Thetford attended to a chemical fire on poplar avenue. Crews extinguished the fire by using hose reel jets whilst wearing breathing apparatus."

Palm Paper declined to comment on the incident.