Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Celebrity football match to kick-off next year

PUBLISHED: 15:31 19 August 2019

The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn. Home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt.

The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn. Home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2011

Celebrities will lace up their boots in aid of the Down Syndrome Association on June 7 2020.

The star players will take to the field at 2pm at the home of King's Lynn Town, The Walks, thanks to fundraiser Jamie Wadlow.

Mr Wadlow planned the match as some of his family members have been diagnosed with the condition, previously he has held charity games for Save the Children, at Millwall and Peterborough United.

You may also want to watch:

Celebs FC will take on Mr Wadlow's team, Moulton Seas End, who will kick-off the fundraising with a £500 donation.

Confirmed celebrities include Gogglebox's George Gilby, ghost hunter Ashley Buckenham, and DJ Pied Piper.

Mr Wadlow says small crowds have been a problem at previous events however he believes the King's Lynn event will see a larger turnout.

Mr Wadlow said: "The good thing about King's Lynn is that its smaller and closer to home, so I think you'll get a big crowd in."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Moment thief was caught on camera in attempted burglary

According to Suffolk Constabulary, the key to securing the conviction was the footage. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘He had his last meal at The Edith Cavell’ - City bids fond farewell to Gonzo of Gonzo’s Tea Room

Gonzo outside Norwich Cathedral on his last tour of the city. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Baxter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists