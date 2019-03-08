Celebrity football match to kick-off next year

The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn. Home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2011

Celebrities will lace up their boots in aid of the Down Syndrome Association on June 7 2020.

The star players will take to the field at 2pm at the home of King's Lynn Town, The Walks, thanks to fundraiser Jamie Wadlow.

Mr Wadlow planned the match as some of his family members have been diagnosed with the condition, previously he has held charity games for Save the Children, at Millwall and Peterborough United.

Celebs FC will take on Mr Wadlow's team, Moulton Seas End, who will kick-off the fundraising with a £500 donation.

Confirmed celebrities include Gogglebox's George Gilby, ghost hunter Ashley Buckenham, and DJ Pied Piper.

Mr Wadlow says small crowds have been a problem at previous events however he believes the King's Lynn event will see a larger turnout.

Mr Wadlow said: "The good thing about King's Lynn is that its smaller and closer to home, so I think you'll get a big crowd in."