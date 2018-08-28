King’s Lynn Town set to announce action over ‘vile and disgusting’ tweets

King’s Lynn Town are set to announce what action they will be taking “vile and disgusting” social media posts targeting one of their players.

The club has announced it plans to issue a statement on Tuesday evening this week in relation to the series of tweets that came after last Wednesday evening’s 3-0 loss at Hitchin Town.

The three messages, later deleted, were posted on Twitter by a user @UltrasLynn, and are understood to have targeted young player Kieran Shipp.

In the wake of the posts the club said it began a thorough investigation. On Friday the club announced a person had come forward and admitted responsibility for some of the remarks.

What action the club will take is now set to be announced. In Tweet the club said: “KL Town will be issuing a statement on Tuesday evening regarding the action that has/will be taken in relation to the social media incident that took place on Wednesday evening.”