Band represents Norfolk in national online music competition

Norfolk band members playing in isolation have represented the county in a national online music competition.

King’s Lynn Town Band (KLTB), who have faced challenges in performing together due to the coronavirus, took part in an online brass band competition organised by The Cory Band from Wales.

The west Norfolk band, who have been unable to continue live rehearsals, embraced technology in order to record a 10 minute programme of music in isolation and submitted three music pieces to be broadcast on Youtube on Friday, September 25 as part of the contest.

Musical director Steve Ingham said he organised weekly quizzes and started isolated recordings to keep players motivated, which has helped give them a “focus to rehearse for.”

He added: “These involved band members recording videos in isolation in their own home.

“These videos were then collated by cornet player Matthew Reynolds and then added to our YouTube and Facebook accounts.

“Having recorded a number of videos in isolation including for St George’s Day, supporting the NHS and key workers and to commemorate the passing of Dame Vera Lynn, we became aware that Cory Band, the world’s leading brass band, were organising an online entertainment competition and agreed to enter.

“Although not in the prizes, we were given some positive comments by the adjudicators.”

Commenting on how Covid-19 had affected the band in the recording, members said how much playing means to them and how they miss being together.

One player said it was the first time in 50 years they were without a band.

They added: “I have often wondered if I could ever give it up - the answer is no. Music is for life.”

Another said: “As a full-time carer to my husband, band rehearsals were my respite every week. I look forward to being able to return.”

Mr Ingham said: “Recording in isolation is very different from rehearsing together in the bandroom, but along with the weekly quiz, has kept the camaraderie of the band alive.

