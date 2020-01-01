Search

Inquest into death of crushed crewman is permanently suspended

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 April 2020

Alfred Ismaili at home in Albania with his three young children. Picture courtesy of the Ismaili family.

The inquest into a man who was crushed to death while at work on a cargo ship has been permanently suspended.

Albanian seafarer Alfred Ismaili, 36, died on board the MSN Explorer when it was docked at King’s Lynn on February 1 2018.

A review into Mr Ismaili’s death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday April 22.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner, said the inquest had been permanently suspended as an investigation had been carried out and aired.

She said: “The company he worked at pleaded guilty to three offences and was fined £120,000.”

Sky Mare Navigation Company was handed the fine and ordered to pay full costs of £23,973 at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on March 6.

The company admitted failing to comply with the Merchant Shipping and Fishing Vessels (Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment) Regulations 2006.

Mr Ismaili, 36, left a wife and three young children at his home in Durres, Albania.

