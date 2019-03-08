Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 5,000 calls made to King’s Lynn Samaritans in just 92 days

PUBLISHED: 09:45 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 09 March 2019

Helen, Mick and Gill from the King's Lynn branch of the Samaritans. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Helen, Mick and Gill from the King's Lynn branch of the Samaritans. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A west Norfolk town has spent 1,224 hours on the phone to the Samaritans in three months.

Volunteers at the King’s Lynn branch of the Samaritans also answered 556 emails and 623 text messages in the months between November 2018 and January 2019 and branch director Gill Sale said that number keeps rising.

“We are always looking for volunteers,” she said. “All we ask is for one duty a week that lasts four hours.”

A Samaritan’s day begins at the King’s Lynn office on Queens Street at 6am when the day worker takes over from someone on the night-shift, which is always the busiest time.

Helen Parnell-Cook has been a Samaritan for five years after coming across a Samaritan’s stand at the Sandringham Flower Show.

Mrs Parnell-Cook said: “Being a Samaritan is worthwhile, it makes you feel good to give something back.

“Not all our callers are desperate, some are lonely and just want to talk. Some calls do stay with you more than others, but I have a bit of a drive to get home so I can mentally think through it all. At the end of the shift, we do all talk to each other about the calls we have had.

“We look after each other first because if we aren’t okay we can’t help the people who really need us.”

Case study call

In one example call, a man in his fifties called the branch. He was made redundant last week but doesn’t know how to tell his family.

Each morning he leaves home and pretends to go to work. Today, instead of sitting in his car he has summoned the courage to visit Samaritans.

He is very depressed and talks about feelings of uselessness and failure.

He feels his whole life has crumbled. He weeps. Maggie asks if he feels suicidal, “yes” he says. “I can’t believe I‘m telling you this. It’s such a relief to admit how black and hopeless things are.”

The Samaritans are there 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and can be reached on 116 123, 01553 761616, jo.samaritans.org.

Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Share you memories of seaside carnival in its 50th year

A smartly dressed participant in Cromer Carnival's traditional waiters and waitresses race in from of the pier, probably during the 1970s. Picture: CROMER CARNIVAL

More than 5,000 calls made to King’s Lynn Samaritans in just 92 days

Helen, Mick and Gill from the King's Lynn branch of the Samaritans. Photo: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists