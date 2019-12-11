Search

'I just cried': Great-gran wins £50,000 at bingo hall after 50 years

PUBLISHED: 11:51 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 December 2019

Ritz Bingo in Lynn where a woman won �50,000. Photo: Ritz Bingo

A great-grandmother has won £50,000 at the bingo hall she has been visiting for 50 years.

She won during the National Bingo Game at the Ritz Bingo in King's Lynn on November 29, her granddaughter's 18th birthday.

The National Bingo Game sees bingo halls across the country compete to be the first to shout "house".

The winner, who has not been named and is a married mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of four, thought she had just won the club's prize and was shocked when the caller told her she had in fact won the national prize.

She said: "I have won the National Bingo Game Club Prize before so just expected that prize, but then my friend said 'I think you won some extra money other than the house prize'. I said 'have I? How much?' '£5,000', she said. Then James the caller announced I had won £50,000. I just couldn't believe it and just cried. It's still sinking in really I don't know what do.

"I will never forget the day I won, as it was my granddaughter's 18th birthday too: now she is old enough maybe I will bring her and introduce her to bingo. I used to come with my mum and she played into her 90s and just loved it and so do I. I love my weekly bingo and enjoy dabbing my tickets: it keeps your mind active and if you win it's a bonus."

She has not yet decided how to spend her winnings, however she said she expected to use the money to treat her friends and family, along with her husband of 65 years.

Marcus Mott, club manager at Ritz Bingo, King's Lynn, said: "It's great when the club wins a big prize like this on the National Bingo Game as it brings a massive buzz to the club. So many people have been sending messages of congratulations to our lucky winner via our Facebook page.

"It's lovely when anyone wins, but when it's someone who has attended their local club for 50 years it's just fantastic."

