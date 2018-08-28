Search

Mayor chauffeurs patron saint of Lynn as second week of live augmented reality game kicks off in Norfolk.

PUBLISHED: 19:26 02 December 2018

Margaret of Antiochis driven to Lynn Minster my Mayor Nick Daubney Photo: Matthew Usher

Margaret of Antiochis driven to Lynn Minster my Mayor Nick Daubney Photo: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher

Children show their coded light boxes used as part of augmented reality game REVEAL. Photo: Matthew UsherChildren show their coded light boxes used as part of augmented reality game REVEAL. Photo: Matthew Usher

More than 1,000 people have taken part in a world first active reality adventure game in West Norfolk during its first week.

REVEAL King’s Lynn’s first week of play has drawn to a close as crowds gathered outside the Lynn Minster for the second live show, where patron saint of Lynn, Margaret of Antioch was driven in by Mayor Nick Daubney, in his open top, red, MG sports car.

Margaret of Antioch and protagonists Maya and Don . Photo: Matthew UsherMargaret of Antioch and protagonists Maya and Don . Photo: Matthew Usher

The projections were created by King’s Lynn local Dominic Manning, 25, who has recently graduated from Derby University.

Mr Manning said: “Its not been easy, but it’s great to see the projection, I’m excited about next Sunday’s on the Customs House, it’s different, something that’s not been done before.”

Crowds gather to watch the second live show of augmented reality game REVEAL. Photo: Matthew UsherCrowds gather to watch the second live show of augmented reality game REVEAL. Photo: Matthew Usher

Director of Collusion, Simon Poulter said: “We have over 1,000 active players from all over the country.

“People from Glasgow, London, Manchester, New Market, Huntingdon, North Walsham, St Helens and Spalding.

Second projection on the Lynn Minster as part of the augmented reality game REVEAL. Photo: Matthew UsherSecond projection on the Lynn Minster as part of the augmented reality game REVEAL. Photo: Matthew Usher

“It really feels like we are opening something up at the moment.”

The game is best played through Google Chrome on Android devices and Safari on IOS devices. If you have any difficulties or want more information visit the Reveal shop at 10 Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn.

