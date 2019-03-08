King's Lynn salutes Battle of Britain heroes
PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 09 September 2019
Ian Burt Photography
King's Lynn saluted its Battle of Britain heroes on Monday with a parade at Tower Gardens.
The event, organised by the town's Royal Air Force Association, celebrated the 79th anniversary of the battle, which was one of the most decisive events of the Second World War.
Many current and former servicemen and women marched from the Royal British Legion Club to the park where they were read verses by the padre before the Last Post was played.
Wreaths were laid to remember those who lost their lives during the battle during a 25-minute service.
The service was introduced with then prime minister Winston Churchill's historic "Never in the field of human conflict" speech.
Tony Jolley, who was at the service, said: "It went very well despite a bad bit of weather."