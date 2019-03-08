Search

King's Lynn salutes Battle of Britain heroes

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 09 September 2019

Mayor Geoff Hipperson lays a wreath during the Battle of Britain service in King's Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Mayor Geoff Hipperson lays a wreath during the Battle of Britain service in King's Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Ian Burt Photography

King's Lynn saluted its Battle of Britain heroes on Monday with a parade at Tower Gardens.

Battle of Britain service in King's Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyBattle of Britain service in King's Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The event, organised by the town's Royal Air Force Association, celebrated the 79th anniversary of the battle, which was one of the most decisive events of the Second World War.

Many current and former servicemen and women marched from the Royal British Legion Club to the park where they were read verses by the padre before the Last Post was played.

Wreaths were laid to remember those who lost their lives during the battle during a 25-minute service.

Battle of Britain service in King's Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt PhotographyBattle of Britain service in King's Lyng. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The service was introduced with then prime minister Winston Churchill's historic "Never in the field of human conflict" speech.

Tony Jolley, who was at the service, said: "It went very well despite a bad bit of weather."

