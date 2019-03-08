Aladdin set to hit the stage for King's Lynn panto

Cast members on stage at King's Lynn Corn Exchange, where this year's panto will be Aladdin Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Stars of the small screen will dress up for this year's King's Lynn Corn Exchange pantomime performance of Aladdin.

The panto will star former Hollyoaks actor Steven Pinder and Britain's Got Talent runners-up Twist and Pulse.

The performance follows Aladdin as he attempts to stop the evil Abanazaar from getting his hands on the magic lamp.

Producer Steven Pitswell said the panto would keep a traditional theme with a few modern twists, and feature a spectacular flying magic carpet which will soar over the audience along with dazzling lazer lights.

Mr Pitswell said: "Preparations are going really well, we're fully cast now, scripts are being worked on and we're choosing all the songs because we like to keep all the songs fresh for each year, using whatever is coming out."

Rehersals begin two weeks before the performance opens, with Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy (Twist and Pulse) arranging the shows choreography as well as performing.

The duo said that while their main dance style was street dance, they were planning to showcase a wide variety of dance styles from jazz to tap in order to keep the show fresh and modern.

Mr Glazebrook said: "We love it, everybody says oh but you don't get time off at Christmas, but because you bond and create such a family with the cast and the crew and then with the audience and everybody over the Christmas period, it's what makes us happy, I think it's the best way to end the year."

Devine Cresswell who will play Princess So-Shi, has already had experience in the role having played the princess in a Fareham production.

Ms Cresswell said: "It's my first time in Lynn, but it's a really lovely town, I've not really had a chance to go round it yet but I love to explore and I love the cobbled streets, so it's all good I'm excited."

Tickets can be purchased from the Corn Exchange box office or by calling 01553 764864 and go on sale today, priced at £22.50 for adults and £21.50 for concessions.