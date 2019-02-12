Hundreds turn out for the 815th opening of the Mart

Nick Daubney, right, Mayor of West Norfolk, on the Waltzers with Bishop of Lynn, Jonathan Meyrick, and sea cadet, Nicole Handley, at the opening of the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Cheers, flashing lights and the smell of candyfloss and onions fills the air can only mean one thing - the Mart is back in town.

Fairground lovers and thrill seekers descended on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn for the official opening of the fair by West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney.

“King John granted the first charter to establish a mart in our lovely town well over 800 years ago,” he said. “No doubt it was very different, but I’m sure it caused the same excitement that we now look forward too.”

With a good head for heights, a thrillseeker rides one of the new rides at the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY With a good head for heights, a thrillseeker rides one of the new rides at the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As well as all of the traditional rides and stalls for all the family, this year’s Mart brings three new rides called the Tornado, Over the Falls and the Fighter, which is a smaller version of the popular ride, Extreme.

Emily Jeffery 34, lives in Watton but grew up in King’s Lynn and said coming back to the Mart always feels like coming home.

Four-year-old Arthur Hurrell throws some hoops at a stall at the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Four-year-old Arthur Hurrell throws some hoops at a stall at the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It’s definitely nostalgic,” she said. “The weather is gorgeous today too, it’s usually snowing or hailing.”

Miss Jeffery’s son, Dylan Cooper 12, spends a few evenings at the fair when it’s in town.

Mr Cooper said: “I like the big rides. I want to go on Extreme as I haven’t yet, I’m going to take my dad on it when I come back again.”

Children’s day is on Monday, February 18, where most of the rides will be £1.

Police officers take a selfie on the dodgems at the opening of the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police officers take a selfie on the dodgems at the opening of the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The fair is in town from today, February 14 until Saturday, February 24 and opens daily at 12pm and closes at 10pm.

The Tuesday Market place will be closed to parking, as is the Corn Exchange. The nearest car parks will be Chapel Street, Boal Quay and St James Multi-Storey. The subsequent roads surrounding the Tuesday Market Place are prohibited to all vehicles.

Nick Daubney, Mayor of West Norfolk, with his wife Cheryl, riding the dodgems at the opening of the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nick Daubney, Mayor of West Norfolk, with his wife Cheryl, riding the dodgems at the opening of the 815th King's Lynn Mart. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After the original charter was granted in 1204 by King John, a second charter was then granted by King Henry VIII in 1537 and it states that on the 14th day of February there will be a Mart that will run for at least six days.