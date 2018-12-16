Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn father died from heroin overdose, inquest hears

16 December, 2018 - 08:00
King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2011

A King’s Lynn man who died in his flat following a heroin overdose was found by his wife, an inquest heard.

Lee Exall, 43, had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and self-harming, but had not expressed suicidal thoughts immediately prior to his death on May 7 this year.

An inquest at King’s Lynn Coroner’s Court on Friday, December 14 heard Mr Exall was troubled over having to live apart from wife Victoria and their children since early 2017.

That was due to an ongoing investigation following a complaint by one of Mrs Exall’s daughters from a previous relationship.

In evidence read to the court, Mrs Exall said that her husband moved into his own flat in December 2017 because social services refused to allow him to return to the marital home.

She added: “He was devastated by this decision but we remained together and would see each other every day. He started drinking heavily.”

She said he had tried to take his own life earlier this year and rang her to tell her so.

He then had a brief stay in Lynn’s Fermoy Unit, during which he rang his wife to say he wanted to self-harm.

Mrs Exall received some texts from her husband on May 3 which suggested he was “really depressed”. He also mentioned bad stomach pains.

On May 6 the couple enjoyed a family trip to Planet Zoom and Mr Exall appeared tired but fine. They spoke on the phone later and arranged to meet the following morning.

However, all of Mrs Exall’s subsequent calls and texts went unanswered and at around midday the following day she went to his flat at Millfleet Court in Stonegate Street and found his body.

There was drug paraphernalia on the table, the inquest heard.

The causes of death were morphine toxicity and injection of heroin.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said: “There did not seem to be anything unusual about Lee in the days leading up to his death.

“As there is no evidence with regard to what was on Lee’s mind at the precise time, the only conclusion I can make in these circumstances is that his death was one which was drug-related.”

The inquest also heard that a review of Mr Exall’s care by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust found that while no part of his mental health care might be linked to his death, two “areas of concern” were raised.

Subsequently it was recommended that there ought to be joint working between the trust and the drug and alcohol service provider CGL.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Daniel Farke reveals the lengths Canaries had to go in 2-2 Bristol City draw

Max Aarons grabbed Norwich City a point Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City

Marco Stiepermann rifled Norwich City in front Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: First look around Norfolk’s newest leisure resort

One of the lodges at Norfolk Woods, Darwin Escapes's new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa at Pentney Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Video WATCH: Activists stage ‘die-in’ beneath Norwich’s Tunnel of Lights in climate change protest

Campaigners take part in a die-in at Norwich's Tunnel of Lights. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell

King’s Lynn father died from heroin overdose, inquest hears

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Woman arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra

A female driver has been arrested after being caught trying to hide drugs in her bra. Picture: Denise Bradley

Driver in custody after testing positive for Class A drug

FATAL FOUR: A driver has woken up in custody this morning after testing positive for Cocaine and Cannabis

Revealed - the scale of new King’s Lynn power station

An artist's impression of the new power station planned for the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: EPUKI
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast