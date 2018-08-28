Search

Advanced search

Kids loved to clean and empty the bins as they took control of Stories of Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:00 26 November 2018

Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. From left, Emilija Vitginyte and Aleksandra Kurigina sells the Mayor some gift shop items.

Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. From left, Emilija Vitginyte and Aleksandra Kurigina sells the Mayor some gift shop items.

Matthew Usher Photography

A museum in West Norfolk put itself at the mercy of 60 primary school children as it took part in a kids’ take over day.

Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. Jodie Taylor cleans the glass on the King John Cup exhibit. Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. Jodie Taylor cleans the glass on the King John Cup exhibit.

Stories of Lynn, King’s Lynn, had pupils from White Friars Academy School take over all aspects of the museum on Friday. The visit was organised by the Kids in Museums group.

Stories of Lynn’s learning and engagement officer, Rachael Williams said: “It was great, really really good. We had 60 year five children in for the day and they loved it. It was chaotic but the staff and volunteers were awesome.

“The children made merchandise, worked in the shop and were in charge of the tours, but the favourite was museum maintenance. The children polished the cases, hoovered and emptied the bins, they loved it. The next ones were asking when it was their turn to clean.”

Ms Willaims explained that she is going to get feedback from the children on what they liked and disliked as she is hoping to do the event again next year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Emergency meeting called as all senior doctors at Norfolk hospital slam surgery proposals as ‘unsafe’

Jo Rust, secretary of the King's Lynn Trades Council at the protest outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled after engineering work overruns

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Ex-Liverpool footballer died at Norwich hospital from ‘neglect’, daughter tells inquest

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he was neglected and had many unexplained injuries. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Vast swathe of land between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to be lost as sea rises, Met Office warns

The Met Office has warned rising sea levels could devastate coastal towns and farmland between Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Photo: Mike Page.

20 new homes planned for former site of plant nursery

Entrance to the former site of Goldbrook Plants in Hoxne where 20 new homes are planned. Picture: Google
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast