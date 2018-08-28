Kids loved to clean and empty the bins as they took control of Stories of Lynn

Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. From left, Emilija Vitginyte and Aleksandra Kurigina sells the Mayor some gift shop items. Matthew Usher Photography

A museum in West Norfolk put itself at the mercy of 60 primary school children as it took part in a kids’ take over day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. Jodie Taylor cleans the glass on the King John Cup exhibit. Pupils from Whitefriars Primary School, took over the running of Stories of Lynn Museum for the afternoon, giving Borough Mayor Nick Daubney a guided tour on his visit. Jodie Taylor cleans the glass on the King John Cup exhibit.

Stories of Lynn, King’s Lynn, had pupils from White Friars Academy School take over all aspects of the museum on Friday. The visit was organised by the Kids in Museums group.

Stories of Lynn’s learning and engagement officer, Rachael Williams said: “It was great, really really good. We had 60 year five children in for the day and they loved it. It was chaotic but the staff and volunteers were awesome.

“The children made merchandise, worked in the shop and were in charge of the tours, but the favourite was museum maintenance. The children polished the cases, hoovered and emptied the bins, they loved it. The next ones were asking when it was their turn to clean.”

Ms Willaims explained that she is going to get feedback from the children on what they liked and disliked as she is hoping to do the event again next year.