Search

Advanced search

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

PUBLISHED: 09:07 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 11 February 2020

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King's Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Archant

One of the longest running businesses in a Norfolk town is set to shut.

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah HussainCooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors on Guanock Place in King's Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire.

The business was set up in 1979 by Gerald Cook and was taken over by his daughter Mrs Haskett after he died.

The 50-year-old from Ashwicken, who has been running the shop for the last 20 years, made the decision in November and is hoping to officially close in a few months time.

She said: "I want to thank everyone for all the custom over the years. I always planned to retire early and I knew that's what I was going to do when I was coming up to 50.

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah HussainCooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

"I've been condensing the shop down over the last year, but it was from November that I decided it was time to shut up."

Although the shop owner admitted work had increasingly been difficult in the last few years, she said it was not the reason for closing.

She said: "I'm just doing it because I'm lucky enough to be in a position to do that. I will be sad to see it go, I have had a lot of nice customers but you know when you've had your time.

"I'm fed up of working six days a week. It's time to hang up my tape measure and put my feet up.

Owner Melenie Haskett with her shop companion Bailey. Picture; Sarah HussainOwner Melenie Haskett with her shop companion Bailey. Picture; Sarah Hussain

"I want to spend a bit more time at home and go on more holidays and I also want to spend more time with my child (11)."

The shop, which sells bedroom and occasional furniture, is currently holding a retirement sale.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Haskett said: "We had so much stock that it filled the three-storey building but now we just have the ground level left."

She is encouraging members of the public to help clear the shop by coming over and "grabbing a bargain".

She added: "All prices are drastically reduced and no reasonable offer for the items will be refused."

Once the shop is closed the building will be going up for rent.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Storm Ciara: Part of A47 reopens but motorists urged not to drive

Police on the scene of a fallen tree which blocked one lane on Wroxham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Ben Kendall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman a ‘zombie’ after seven years of sexual abuse by pensioner

Malcolm Boswell. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: Tree ‘shatters’ as it hits lorry during Storm Ciara

A lorry driver had a lucky escape after a tree shattered when it hit his vehicle on the A143. Picture: G.Easton & Son Ltd.

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24