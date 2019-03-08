Stunning shot captures fireworks above King's Lynn for Festival Too opener

The Festival Too fireworks 2019 over King's Lynn, marking the start of this years free entertainment. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

This stunning shot marks the end of the first day of the 34th Festival Too in King's Lynn as fireworks capped off the opening of the event.

The free event has returned this June and July over three weekends and is jam-packed with music and entertainment for all the family.

The festival kicked off in style on Saturday evening with DJ Mark Purdy from 8pm with food stalls, children's rides and live music including 'The Spandau Ballet Experience' and a firework display at 10.30pm.

From 12pm to 6pm today there will be live music including singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Fox, Sam J Cook, The Carnaby Sound, The Summertime Kings, The B-Sides and the Smithdon Cluster Choir of 110 primary school children from west Norfolk who will be performing the 'Ultimate Beatles Experience'.