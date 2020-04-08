Father died in hospital after taking overdose, inquest hears

A father died in hospital after taking an overdose, an inquest has heard.

David Flack, 53 and of King’s Lynn, died in hospital on January 6 this year, having received treatment after the overdose of over-the-counter medication.

An inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday heard how Mr Flack, who was a welder and has a son and daughter, was taken the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn the day before his death after the overdose at his Fenland Road home while his wife was staying at her mother’s.

A statement read out on Mrs Flack’s behalf said that she was not aware of her husband suffering any mental health problems.

Giving a narrative verdict, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner, said: “The evidence shows Mr Flack and his wife had a falling out on January 4 and when Mrs Flack returned he was in a very poorly way.”

His medical cause of death was given as pneumonia as a result of an overdose.

• Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org