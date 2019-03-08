Norfolk drift king gears up for British Drift Championships

Damien Choppen is preparing for the British Drift Championships. Photo: Pauline Choppen Pauline Choppen

A King's Lynn man with a passion for burning rubber is preparing for the British Drift Championships.

Drifting is a motorsport originating from Japan which sees drivers judged on style, speed and angle whilst attempting to deliberately over steer a rear-wheel drive car over 'contact points' marked on the bend of the track. According to race organisers drifting is among the cheapest motorsports to participate in with 'driftable' cars costing less than £1,000.

Damien Choppen, 31, began drifting in 2017 after participating in fun events held at Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena before deciding to take up the sport competitively this year.

Mr Choppen began competitive driving in an amateur event on Teesside called the HEL Drift Cup driving the same car he started drifting with two years ago which he has modified into a 500 horsepower drifting machine. Mr Choppen's fourth place finish saw him qualify for a seeded event made up of competitors who did well in the event last year.

At the event, drivers compete in two separate parts, a solo run focusing on the quality of the driver's own drift, and a battle between two cars which sees a chaser attempt to emulate the drift of a lead driver.

Mr Choppen outspun the competition in the seeded event coming out on top of a field of 48 drivers, winning the competition and qualifying for the national championships, held at Birmingham NEC next weekend, where a top four result would see him battle it out with professional drivers in Sunday's pro class.

Mr Choppen's wife Pauline, said: "He has done so incredibly well we are all so proud, not many people know much about drifting it really is so thrilling to watch it's a real adrenaline rush to be by the track and watch my husband compete. I can't wait to be there with him."

According to Mr Choppen a win at the British Drift Championships will be highly unlikely due to the quality of the field, with top drivers travelling from across Europe to take part.

Mr Choppen said of the weekend's event: "I just want to have fun, I'm just hoping to qualify so that I can stay in."

The British Drift Championships can be streamed live here.