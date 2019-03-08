Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk drift king gears up for British Drift Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:33 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 19 July 2019

Damien Choppen is preparing for the British Drift Championships. Photo: Pauline Choppen

Damien Choppen is preparing for the British Drift Championships. Photo: Pauline Choppen

Pauline Choppen

A King's Lynn man with a passion for burning rubber is preparing for the British Drift Championships.

Damien Choppen will take on drifting's biggest names at Birmingham NEC. Photo: Pauline ChoppenDamien Choppen will take on drifting's biggest names at Birmingham NEC. Photo: Pauline Choppen

Drifting is a motorsport originating from Japan which sees drivers judged on style, speed and angle whilst attempting to deliberately over steer a rear-wheel drive car over 'contact points' marked on the bend of the track. According to race organisers drifting is among the cheapest motorsports to participate in with 'driftable' cars costing less than £1,000.

Damien Choppen, 31, began drifting in 2017 after participating in fun events held at Lynn's Adrian Flux Arena before deciding to take up the sport competitively this year.

Mr Choppen began competitive driving in an amateur event on Teesside called the HEL Drift Cup driving the same car he started drifting with two years ago which he has modified into a 500 horsepower drifting machine. Mr Choppen's fourth place finish saw him qualify for a seeded event made up of competitors who did well in the event last year.

At the event, drivers compete in two separate parts, a solo run focusing on the quality of the driver's own drift, and a battle between two cars which sees a chaser attempt to emulate the drift of a lead driver.

Damien Choppen will take on drifting's biggest names at Birmingham NEC. Photo: Pauline ChoppenDamien Choppen will take on drifting's biggest names at Birmingham NEC. Photo: Pauline Choppen

Mr Choppen outspun the competition in the seeded event coming out on top of a field of 48 drivers, winning the competition and qualifying for the national championships, held at Birmingham NEC next weekend, where a top four result would see him battle it out with professional drivers in Sunday's pro class.

Mr Choppen's wife Pauline, said: "He has done so incredibly well we are all so proud, not many people know much about drifting it really is so thrilling to watch it's a real adrenaline rush to be by the track and watch my husband compete. I can't wait to be there with him."

According to Mr Choppen a win at the British Drift Championships will be highly unlikely due to the quality of the field, with top drivers travelling from across Europe to take part.

Mr Choppen said of the weekend's event: "I just want to have fun, I'm just hoping to qualify so that I can stay in."

The British Drift Championships can be streamed live here.

Most Read

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

MATCHDAY LIVE: Schalke v Norwich City – final game of Germany tour for Canaries

Canaries striker Teemu Pukki faces one of his former clubs this evening, Schalke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Driver flees after car crashes into medical centre wall

Car crashed into Adelaide Street Health Centre in Norwich

Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists