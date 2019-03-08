King's Lynn Deichmann reopening in August

Deichman in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter, which is closed for a refurb Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The King's Lynn branch of Deichmann has closed its doors until August in order to tie up refurbishment work.

Shelves at the store have been cleared to make room for improvements worth £210,000, with work already underway.

It will relaunch on Saturday, August 3, with a reopening ceremony which will include free shoes for the first 25 customers, limited edition bags for the first 500 customers, games and special offers.

The shoe chain said refurbishments will focus on making it more convienent for shoppers.

Clare Scotney, store manager of Deichmann Kings Lynn, said: "We're really excited to be re-opening our doors in Kings Lynn, and have missed our loyal shoppers while we've been closed. We can't wait to show off the transformation our store has had and welcome in the shoppers of the Vancouver Quarter."

The retailer currently operates 3,989 stores worldwide employing 39,564 people, with just under 100 branches in the UK.