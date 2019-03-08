Gallery

Can you spot yourself at King's Lynn Classic Car Day?

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography © Steven Adams

King's Lynn was transported back in time as more than 200 classic vehicles went on display in the town centre.

John Wallett (left) receiving the Les Daubney best in show Cup from Nick Daubney at King�s Lynn Classic Car Day. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography John Wallett (left) receiving the Les Daubney best in show Cup from Nick Daubney at King�s Lynn Classic Car Day. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King's Lynn Classic Car Day returned on Sunday, September 15 with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place.

It formed part of Heritage Open Days, which sees historic buildings around the country opened to the public.

Graham Middleton, the borough council's cabinet member for business development, said: "People filled the square looking at the cars and enjoying the live music provided by Carnaby Sounds and the Summertime Kings.

"This is the last event of our summer programme in King's Lynn. The weather has been perfect and it has once again proved to be one of our most popular events."

Cars of every era were on display with the oldest dating from 1904, an Oldsmobile Curve Dash, through to an all-electric 2019 Jaguar I Pace.

