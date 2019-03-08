Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at King's Lynn Classic Car Day?

PUBLISHED: 19:53 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 15 September 2019

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

© Steven Adams

King's Lynn was transported back in time as more than 200 classic vehicles went on display in the town centre.

John Wallett (left) receiving the Les Daubney best in show Cup from Nick Daubney at King�s Lynn Classic Car Day. Picture: Matthew Usher PhotographyJohn Wallett (left) receiving the Les Daubney best in show Cup from Nick Daubney at King�s Lynn Classic Car Day. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King's Lynn Classic Car Day returned on Sunday, September 15 with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place.

It formed part of Heritage Open Days, which sees historic buildings around the country opened to the public.

Graham Middleton, the borough council's cabinet member for business development, said: "People filled the square looking at the cars and enjoying the live music provided by Carnaby Sounds and the Summertime Kings.

"This is the last event of our summer programme in King's Lynn. The weather has been perfect and it has once again proved to be one of our most popular events."

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

Cars of every era were on display with the oldest dating from 1904, an Oldsmobile Curve Dash, through to an all-electric 2019 Jaguar I Pace.

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher PhotographyKing�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

You may also want to watch:

King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography King�s Lynn Classic Car Day returned with vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years filling the Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rail disruption after person hit by train

Football fans at Norwich station. Photo: Archant

First dates and celebrity guests - is this Norwich’s longest running restaurant?

Mandy Tufts and Luis Jardim enjoy hearing customer's stories at Captain America's. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Who’s crying their heart out now, Noel Gallagher?

Noel Gallagher dedicated

Iconic Norwich shop opens new store

Langleys has been in three different locations in Norwich over nearly 140 years. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Unbelievable, incredible, phenomenal’ - one of my most amazing matches in 40 years at Carrow Road

The home fans roar their approval as Emiliano Buendia of Norwich takes the ball of Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I’m a normal lad who’s worked hard’ - Great Yarmouth-born fashion mogul with £40m business launches BBC documentary

In The Style founder Adam Frisby. Picture: In The Style

‘He went to work and never came home’ - Fiancée opens up almost one year after factory death

Jon Collins, the pest control worker and fishing enthusiast who died at Banham Poultry in October. PHOTO: Sara Dutton

Iconic Norwich shop opens new store

Langleys has been in three different locations in Norwich over nearly 140 years. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Records tumble as tens of thousands turn out for Out There Festival

Melanie Kidd and Daisy Rushfourth at this years Out There Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt verdict: Electric City scale their Everest

Kenny McLean heads home at the near post to put City in front. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists