A dazzling display as crowds flock to Christmas lights switch-on

Scenes from the King's Lynn Christmas Lights Switch on 2019 - Street entertainers. Matthew Usher Photography

Families flocked to a dazzling Christmas lights switch-on in King's Lynn this evening.

The popular annual event saw children parade from Stories of Lynn to the Tuesday Market Place with their handcrafted glowing and flashing recycled Christmas lanterns.

They arrived in the market square, where they were joined by children from St Martha's Catholic Primary School signing carols.

A local soloist gave a special performance before The Chebbs began their set on the count-down stage. Britain's Got Talent Champions Twist and Pulse, whose real names are Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, also took a break from panto rehearsals at the Corn Exchange to entertain the crowd.

Scenes from the King’s Lynn Christmas Lights Switch on 2019 - Seven Year old Keanna-Marie Kandjou presses the button. Scenes from the King’s Lynn Christmas Lights Switch on 2019 - Seven Year old Keanna-Marie Kandjou presses the button.

