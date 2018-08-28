Search

The kids are taking over Stories of Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 14 November 2018

The Stories of Lynn museum in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Stories of Lynn museum in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A museum in West Norfolk is being taken over by 60 primary school children as part of an annual take over day.

Organised by Kids in Museums, takeover day celebrates children and young people’s contributions to museums, and this year Stories of Lynn, King’s Lynn, is taking part for the first time.

Year 5 pupils from Whitefriars Academy, King’s Lynn will spend the day at the museum in chosen areas after a brainstorming session with Rachael Williams, Stories of Lynn’s learning and engagement officer.

Ms Williams said: “We’ve had a fantastic brainstorming session so the children could decide which activities they wanted to take over; they were brimming with good ideas and really looking forward to the day.”

The children will be working front-of house, checking exhibits, preparing resources and greeting visitors. They will create souvenirs that will be sold in the museum shop, and design a leaflet to be given to future visitors.

