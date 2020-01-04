Search

Children's playground set on fire

PUBLISHED: 20:43 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 20:44 04 January 2020

This children's playground on Orchard Road near King's Lynn was set on fire by arsonists. Picture: Google Map

Firefighters have been called into action after arsonists targeted a children's play area.

Crews were called to reports of a fire at a playground on Orchard Road in Gayton near King's Lynn at 7.27pm today (Saturday January, 4).

Norfolk fire confirmed the blaze was deliberate.

The fire was started near play equipment.

One crew from King's Lynn North tackled the blaze with hose reel jets, standing down at 7.46pm.

No other emergency services were on the scene.

No one was injured.

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire said: "One crew extinguished a small fire in Gayton. Somebody thought it would be funny to set a fire in a children's play area so we went along and extinguished it.

"Sadly, it happens all the time. We are not able to investigate it as there were no witnesses."

