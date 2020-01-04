Children's playground set on fire

This children's playground on Orchard Road near King's Lynn was set on fire by arsonists. Picture: Google Map Archant

Firefighters have been called into action after arsonists targeted a children's play area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to reports of a fire at a playground on Orchard Road in Gayton near King's Lynn at 7.27pm today (Saturday January, 4).

Norfolk fire confirmed the blaze was deliberate.

The fire was started near play equipment.

You may also want to watch:

One crew from King's Lynn North tackled the blaze with hose reel jets, standing down at 7.46pm.

No other emergency services were on the scene.

No one was injured.

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire said: "One crew extinguished a small fire in Gayton. Somebody thought it would be funny to set a fire in a children's play area so we went along and extinguished it.

"Sadly, it happens all the time. We are not able to investigate it as there were no witnesses."