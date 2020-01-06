Search

Advanced search

More than 150 households hit by power cuts

PUBLISHED: 07:22 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:22 06 January 2020

More than 100 homes have woken up without power in the west of the county Photo: UK Power Networks.

More than 100 homes have woken up without power in the west of the county Photo: UK Power Networks.

Archant

Scores of homes in the west of the county have woken up without electricity after a series of power cuts.

UK Power Networks is reporting outages in nine separate postcode areas in the King's Lynn and Downham Market areas, with more than 150 households affected.

Live power cut updates are reporting that 162 households are without power, with electricity not anticipated to be restored until late this morning.

Homes in the following postcode areas are affected:

IP34 3

PE14 8

You may also want to watch:

PE3 4

PE30 3

PE30 4

PE30 5

PE21 1

PE34 3 PE34 4

Power is expected to be restored between 10.30am and 11.30am.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: My saving tips for 2020

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Lorry driver due to go on trial over death of pedestrian

Police at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Station Road in Attleborough. Picture Ian Burt.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six things you might have missed from Norwich City’s rare FA Cup victory

Todd Cantwell, left, and Ibrahim Amadou, right congratulate Adam Idah after his second goal at Preston Pictures: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

More than 150 households hit by power cuts

More than 100 homes have woken up without power in the west of the county Photo: UK Power Networks.

£1000 damage to playground after arson attack

Police have made two arrests after an arson attack on a playground in Gayton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Police dog helps catch balaclava-clad man in garden

Pd Harry, the police dog, helped Great Yarmouth Police track down a man in a garden. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Dog Unit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists