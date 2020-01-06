More than 150 households hit by power cuts
PUBLISHED: 07:22 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:22 06 January 2020
Archant
Scores of homes in the west of the county have woken up without electricity after a series of power cuts.
UK Power Networks is reporting outages in nine separate postcode areas in the King's Lynn and Downham Market areas, with more than 150 households affected.
Live power cut updates are reporting that 162 households are without power, with electricity not anticipated to be restored until late this morning.
Homes in the following postcode areas are affected:
IP34 3
PE14 8
You may also want to watch:
PE3 4
PE30 3
PE30 4
PE30 5
PE21 1
PE34 3 PE34 4
Power is expected to be restored between 10.30am and 11.30am.