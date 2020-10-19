Search

Norfolk parks recognised in international environmental award

PUBLISHED: 17:45 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 19 October 2020

The Walks in King's Lynn is among five west Norfolk parks and green spaces to receive a Green Flag Award. Picture: Denise Bradley

A number of Norfolk parks and green spaces have been recognised in an international award for being among the very best in the world.

The esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris BishopThe esplanade gardens in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Walks, Tower Gardens, and Mintlyn Crematorium in King’s Lynn and the Esplanade Gardens and Boston Square Gardens in Hunstanton have achieved a Green Flag Award.

They are among a record-breaking 2,061 UK parks and green spaces that have received the prestigious award– after the scheme recognised them for the quality of its park or green space.

This international award is a sign that the spaces boast the “highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again receive five Green Flag Awards.

“Quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, possibly even more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks and gardens to such a high standard.

“The Walks is a busy town centre park popular with families, Tower Gardens and Mintlyn Crematorium are peaceful, contemplative spaces, and the Esplanade and Boston Square Gardens are classic seaside attractions – they’re all so different but all maintained with expertise and hard work by our staff.”

The deputy leader thanked volunteers who help look after the areas and the Esplanade Gardens through the council’s ‘Adopt-a-Bed scheme.’

She added: “They truly deserve a share in this award.”

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award Scheme manager, said: “Parks and green spaces have never been more important for the physical and mental health of everyone.”

“All the research shows that spending time in good quality green space can improve people’s health and wellbeing, that is why it is important that they are managed to the recognised standard of the Green Flag Award.

“This is now something that millions more recognise after the challenges of the past six months.

“All those involved in the Green Flag Award should be congratulated on their achievement.”

