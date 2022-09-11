News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
In pictures: King Charles' visits to Norfolk through the years

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:38 PM September 11, 2022
Updated: 7:29 PM September 11, 2022
Royal Norfolk Show 2016 - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the RNS 2016 - Princ

King Charles gets a copy of the EDP at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2016 - Credit: Archant Library

The new King has visited Norfolk on countless occasions over the years.

But it hasn't just been the royal residence at the Sandringham Estate that the King Charles III has visited for.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of his visits to the county.

The Queen Mother and Prince Charles leave Sandringham show in a horse drawn carriage.Pic taken:

The Queen Mother and King Charles leave Sandringham show in a horse drawn carriage in 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

Prince Charles visiting the school of enviornmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich. The Prince of Wa

King Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2010

The Prince of Wales chats with Richard Jewson. Picture: Ian Burt

King Charles chats with former Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson at Houghton Hall in 2013 - Credit: IAN BURT

Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles walk to Thornham village church for a concert to raise money

King Charles and the Queen Consort walk to Thornham village church for a concert to raise money for local churches with Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson (centre) - Credit: Matthew Usher

Royal Norfolk Show 2004 at the Norfolk Showground - H.R.H. The Prince of Wales at the show Pictu

King Charles at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2004 - Credit: Evening News / EDP ©2004

CAPTION; Photo of Prince Charles opening the new Village Shop and Bakery at West Newton. Pic shows P

King Charles at the opening the new Village Shop and Bakery at West Newton - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at St Mary's Church in Old Hunstanton for the Musi

King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at St Mary's Church in Old Hunstanton for the Music in Country Churches concert - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show 2013 - Prince Charles gets

King Charles gets a teddy bear for Prince George at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

Prince Charles has a closer look at one of the pigglets on the Bunkers Hill Oganic Pig Farm, near Ho

King Charles has a closer look at one of the pigglets on the Bunkers Hill Oganic Pig Farm, near Houghton. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Royal Norfolk Show 2016 - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the RNS 2016 - Princ

King Charles gets a copy of the EDP at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2016 - Credit: Archant Library

