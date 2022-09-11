In pictures: King Charles' visits to Norfolk through the years

Gallery

King Charles gets a copy of the EDP at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2016 - Credit: Archant Library

The new King has visited Norfolk on countless occasions over the years.

But it hasn't just been the royal residence at the Sandringham Estate that the King Charles III has visited for.

Here we take a look through our archives at some of his visits to the county.

The Queen Mother and King Charles leave Sandringham show in a horse drawn carriage in 1996 - Credit: Archant Library

King Charles visiting the school of environmental sciences at the UEA in Norwich - Credit: Archant © 2010

King Charles chats with former Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson at Houghton Hall in 2013 - Credit: IAN BURT

King Charles and the Queen Consort walk to Thornham village church for a concert to raise money for local churches with Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson (centre) - Credit: Matthew Usher

King Charles at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2004 - Credit: Evening News / EDP ©2004

King Charles at the opening the new Village Shop and Bakery at West Newton - Credit: Matthew Usher

King Charles and the Queen Consort arrive at St Mary's Church in Old Hunstanton for the Music in Country Churches concert - Credit: Matthew Usher

King Charles gets a teddy bear for Prince George at the Sandringham Flower Show in 2013 - Credit: Matthew Usher

King Charles has a closer look at one of the pigglets on the Bunkers Hill Oganic Pig Farm, near Houghton. - Credit: Matthew Usher