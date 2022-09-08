News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
His Majesty the King pays tribute to 'much-loved mother' Queen Elizabeth II

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:40 PM September 8, 2022
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY APRIL 27 File photo dated 21/05/18 of Queen Elizabeth II looking at a di

His Majesty The King has released a heartfelt statement following the death of his mother The Queen - Credit: PA

As the nation mourns the death of Elizabeth II, His Majesty the King has released a heartfelt statement. 

The death of the nation's "cherished Sovereign" was announced this evening (September 8).

A statement from her son, King Charles III, said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."


