‘Kind-hearted’ North Walsham eight-year-old sends hair to children’s charity

Eight-year-old Lola-Mai Southall from North Walsham has donated eight inches of her hair to charity. Photo: Sophie Southall Sophie Southall

A kind-hearted north Norfolk girl chose to celebrate her birthday by donating her hair to a charity that makes wigs for sick children.

North Walsham Junior School pupil Lola-Mai Southall turned eight on Saturday, January 12.

And the birthday girl spent the afternoon in the hairdresser’s chair to donate her locks to The Little Princess Trust after telling her parents she “wanted to send it to children that don’t have hair”.

Mum Sophie Southall, from North Walsham, said: “My husband and I are super proud of our daughter for this kind act.

“She chose herself to have her hair cut and to donate a whole eight inches of hair.

“She didn’t want her hair being just thrown in the bin and wasted.”

Mrs Southall, 27, added: “She was very happy and pleased with the result and the amount of hair she managed to collect to be able to send to others, and also loved her new hairstyle.”

Lola-Mai had her new look styled by Rachael Robinson, at PowerCutZ in North Walsham, who also took before and after photographs of the chop and described her as “kind hearted”.

And the Year Three pupil also wrote a letter to be sent to the charity along with her hair, explaining why she had it cut and the reasons for doing so.

Mrs Southall added: “There’s lots of adverts on TV of children with no hair and she just said she wanted it cut short.

“She was having to put it up every day for school.

“She’s looking forward to posting the letter and the hair tomorrow on the way to school.”

A spokesperson for The Little Princess Trust said: “We were amazed to hear that Lola-Mai Southall chose to spend her eighth birthday having her hair cut so that she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust - what a kind and generous act.

“It’s such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we are hugely grateful as we can use Lola-Mai’s donated locks to make real hair wigs for children and young adults who have lost their own hair as a result of cancer or other medical conditions.

“Receiving a wig has a profoundly positive effect on those we assist.

“Thank you, Lola-Mai - we hope you had a lovely birthday.”

For more information about the charity, which provides free real hair wigs to children across the UK and Ireland, visit The Little Princess Trust.