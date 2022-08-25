Be kind, not judgemental, as money worries increase for many of us

Expert opinion

Over the years we are likely to have heard many comments that are directed at people’s financial situation and money habits.

Hearing that someone has “more money than sense” or “it’s alright for them because he’s something high up in business” are familiar.

We might have got caught further by trying to keep up with those people, the fictional “Joneses” that, for many years I really did think lived nearby!

It’s easy to look at others and their money and to make assumptions about how much they must be earning to support the size of house they live in or the cost of the car they drive.

It’s easy to see your neighbours off on another holiday, when you heard them arguing about money recently, and to silently criticise their choice of priorities - surely they should be paying off their credit card, not spending money on another week in the sun?

It’s easy to gossip about the lady you saw picking up supplies from the foodbank, yet her fingernails look fresh out of the beauty salon, presumably using the money she should have kept back for the food bill.

When we are working hard ourselves to bring the money in and deal with our own financial challenges, we might see others and feel that things are unfair, or be vocal that they’ve got their priorities wrong.

The truth is that none of us know what is really happening for each of those people.

For the people living in the big house with the nice car and the public school fees to pay - we don’t know if they’ve over-extended their borrowings and have sleepless nights of their own, or that they’ve just received an inheritance that pays for it, but that they would give anything to have their parents back instead of the bigger bank balance.

For the neighbours off on holiday, we have forgotten that this could be a holiday booked and paid for before the pandemic hit, that they are only now being able to finally get away on.

For the lady with the salon-standard nails, who is collecting food from the foodbank, we may not be aware that her daughter did her nails for her, or that she’s a trained nail technician herself, who is currently on reduced hours because of the squeeze.

Norfolk-based money coach Kim Uzzell of mymoneymovement.co.uk - Credit: @Valentinestudio

It’s easy to assume, and there are doubtless going to be times when others are looking at us too, but it is important to remember that we all have different things going on for a number of different reasons.

Our best course of action is to focus on what we know about our own needs, provide support to others where we can and to, quite simply, be kind.

For more from Norfolk-based financial expert Kim Uzzell head to mymoneymovement.co.uk or follow her on Instagram @kimuzzellmoneycoach.

