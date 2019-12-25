Mum-of-three sheds more than 6 stone after caesarean scar ruptured
Slimming World
A woman from Beccles says she has regained her energy and confidence after losing more than 6 stone.
Kimberly Storey, 33, suffered a ruptured caesarean scar after giving birth to her son, resulting in a trip to hospital via ambulance.
Mrs Storey said that months passed and she didn't seem to be healing the way she'd hoped and after a number of trips to the GP for a reoccurring infection the suggestion was given that losing weight could help.
She said: "The only answer I would get was 'maybe if you lost a little weight it would heal a little easier', and a family holiday and my disappointment in my appearance in photos reassured me that weight loss was a change I needed to make."
Since joining her local Slimming World group, Mrs Storey has dropped three dress sizes and says the change has made a difference to her time with her children.
"Now I've lost weight I feel a lot more confident in my appearance," she added.
"I feel happier to be in family photos and I have loads more energy meaning I am able to run around after my three children."
Abigail Earl, who runs the group Mrs Storey attends, said: "My Beccles group is full of caring, kind, supportive, compassionate and helpful people who I adore.
"Kimberly is incredible and my inspiration, as well as the inspiration of the whole group."