Mum-of-three sheds more than 6 stone after caesarean scar ruptured

A woman from Beccles says she has regained her energy and confidence after losing more than 6 stone.

Kimberly Storey, 33, suffered a ruptured caesarean scar after giving birth to her son, resulting in a trip to hospital via ambulance.

Mrs Storey said that months passed and she didn't seem to be healing the way she'd hoped and after a number of trips to the GP for a reoccurring infection the suggestion was given that losing weight could help.

She said: "The only answer I would get was 'maybe if you lost a little weight it would heal a little easier', and a family holiday and my disappointment in my appearance in photos reassured me that weight loss was a change I needed to make."

Since joining her local Slimming World group, Mrs Storey has dropped three dress sizes and says the change has made a difference to her time with her children.

"Now I've lost weight I feel a lot more confident in my appearance," she added.

"I feel happier to be in family photos and I have loads more energy meaning I am able to run around after my three children."

Abigail Earl, who runs the group Mrs Storey attends, said: "My Beccles group is full of caring, kind, supportive, compassionate and helpful people who I adore.

"Kimberly is incredible and my inspiration, as well as the inspiration of the whole group."