Search

Advanced search

Norfolk illustrator helps couple fulfil children’s books dream

PUBLISHED: 06:11 21 November 2020

Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim Prior/ Esther Dingley

Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim Prior/ Esther Dingley

Archant

A Norfolk illustrator has helped a couple launch their children’s book series, which is inspired by their true life events across Europe.

Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther DingleyEsther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley

Esther Dingley, 37, and her partner Dan Colegate, 38, have written five children’s stories and a compilation inspired by their travels, after the pair paused their jobs and drove away from their Durham home in a second-hand campervan following a serious health scare in 2014, which they said kickstarted an “unexpected direction of adventures.”

In 2017 the pair crossed paths with a ginger and white stray dog on the Southern Coast of Spain, who they decided to make room for in their motorhome and named her Leela.

Leela was pregnant with six puppies and they were soon joined by Bella, George, Rose, Pati, Teddy and Jess.

Ms Dingley said: “We committed to raising them and finding them good homes. Bella, George, Pati and Rose stayed and joined our travelling team for the next three years.

Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther DingleyEsther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley

“Two humans and five dogs all having incredible adventures as we travelled through Europe.

You may also want to watch:

“From the beautiful sandy beaches of Spain, to chasing butterflies through sunflower fields in rural France, to riding cable cars up into the snowy mountains of Switzerland, they spread smiles wherever they went.”

These adventures combined with “the joy and love from the pups” led Mr Colegate to write the first story as a present to Ms Dingley.

Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim PriorKim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim Prior

The travel writer put out requests for help to create the books and came across artist Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market.

Mrs Prior answered her call and spent months working with the pair to bring their stories to life.

The retired King’s School teacher, who has a passion for art and crafts, has completed commissions for books and portraits of pets, places and people.

Mrs Prior said: “It was easy for me to create ideas as the stories are so charmingly written and I was impressed with Esther’s enthusiasm and story of how the dogs came into their lives which spurred me on to help them.

Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther DingleyEsther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley

“We have been very pleased with the final result of the printed books. Already my family and friends have enjoyed reading them to their children.”

The pair hope the “heartwarming messages” in the books, which are available on Amazon, will touch both children and adults.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warnock is the real deal for Farke

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke will try to get the better of Neil Warnock in a Championship tussle at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Give us a chance’: Bars’ plea to No 10 ahead of potentially desolate December

Ella Williams and James Wingfield (inset) owners of Frank's Bar have announced they will be launching a one-off takeaway event. Picture: Archant

Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc

Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on November 17. Picture: Archant

Host your Zoom call ‘in Blickling Hall’ thanks to new National Trust venture

Blickling Hall's famous library, which can now be your Zoom backdrop. Pic: National Trust

Tenants were locked out of home amid row over asbestos

Liam Painter and Frankie Morley complained about the dirt in the home when they moved in and later sent samples of it to a lab to test for asbestos. Photo: Frankie Morley