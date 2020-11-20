Norfolk illustrator helps couple fulfil children’s books dream

Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim Prior/ Esther Dingley Archant

A Norfolk illustrator has helped a couple launch their children’s book series, which is inspired by their true life events across Europe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley

Esther Dingley, 37, and her partner Dan Colegate, 38, have written five children’s stories and a compilation inspired by their travels, after the pair paused their jobs and drove away from their Durham home in a second-hand campervan following a serious health scare in 2014, which they said kickstarted an “unexpected direction of adventures.”

In 2017 the pair crossed paths with a ginger and white stray dog on the Southern Coast of Spain, who they decided to make room for in their motorhome and named her Leela.

Leela was pregnant with six puppies and they were soon joined by Bella, George, Rose, Pati, Teddy and Jess.

Ms Dingley said: “We committed to raising them and finding them good homes. Bella, George, Pati and Rose stayed and joined our travelling team for the next three years.

Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley

“Two humans and five dogs all having incredible adventures as we travelled through Europe.

You may also want to watch:

“From the beautiful sandy beaches of Spain, to chasing butterflies through sunflower fields in rural France, to riding cable cars up into the snowy mountains of Switzerland, they spread smiles wherever they went.”

These adventures combined with “the joy and love from the pups” led Mr Colegate to write the first story as a present to Ms Dingley.

Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim Prior Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market, has helped couple Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate produce five children's books that are inspired by their travels across Europe. Picture: Kim Prior

The travel writer put out requests for help to create the books and came across artist Kim Prior, from Hilgay, near Downham Market.

Mrs Prior answered her call and spent months working with the pair to bring their stories to life.

The retired King’s School teacher, who has a passion for art and crafts, has completed commissions for books and portraits of pets, places and people.

Mrs Prior said: “It was easy for me to create ideas as the stories are so charmingly written and I was impressed with Esther’s enthusiasm and story of how the dogs came into their lives which spurred me on to help them.

Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley Esther Dingley and Dan Colegate were inspired by their adventures and love from their pups to produce five children's books. Picture: Esther Dingley

“We have been very pleased with the final result of the printed books. Already my family and friends have enjoyed reading them to their children.”

The pair hope the “heartwarming messages” in the books, which are available on Amazon, will touch both children and adults.