'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A handful of protesters flew the flag as Kill the Bill took to the streets of King's Lynn.
They gathered on what would normally be one of the busiest parts of the High Street, outside Primark, as just a trickle of shoppers came past.
"I was worried it would just be me," said activist Jo Rust, whose placard read: "Democracy what an incredible nuisance."
"I'm here because we've got to protest but I could be doing better things on a Saturday afternoon like painting my fence."
Campaigners fear the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which has passed its second reading, could make protests illegal.
You may also want to watch:
"It's about having the legal right to protest," Ms Rust told one curious shopper.
"I'm all for that," the woman said.
Most Read
- 1 New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours
- 2 Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub
- 3 Furlough fallout: Big banks refusing mortgages to workers
- 4 Luxury penthouse developer and tenant in dispute over heating bills
- 5 Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop
- 6 Covid rates in Norfolk up by a fifth - but dropping in over 60s
- 7 Two Norwich pubs set to disappear after conversions agreed
- 8 Opening date revealed for new Norfolk hospital
- 9 'Blistering' - Matt Hancock's video praising North Norfolk
- 10 9 waterside pubs and restaurants to visit in Norfolk
"If we hadn't protested, we wouldn't have the right to vote," added Ms Rust.
One man mumbled: "I'm not going vegan. It's up to me if I want to eat meat." Another turned to a friend and asked: "Who's this Bill bloke?"
Protests elsewhere have turned ugly. But the Lynn demo passed off without incident.
Two police officers walked past before keeping a watch from a distance. "Pity it's not turned out out nice like last weekend," one told protesters.