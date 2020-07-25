Not-so-mini Monet back in Norfolk for exhibition and his 18th birthday

Kieron Williamson (mini-Monet) hosting his work at The Gallery Holt Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norfolk-born painter once known as ‘Mini Monet’ has ventured back to his hometown for the first time since lockdown to unveil his new exhibition.

This year, from now until August 4, The Gallery Holt will be hosting ‘The Next Chapter’ – a solo display dedicated to a year-in-paintings by the town’s very own Kieron Williamson.

He will turn 18 on the final day of the exhibition, and says he’s become more of a “young adult Monet” – whose interests and skills have grown and diversified.

The painter now lives in Cornwall with his mum, dad and sister, but has a home in Ludham, which he visits often for artistic inspiration.

Kieron said: “Lockdown was sort of perfect for me as I’m painting full-time now.

“It gave me a chance to refine my skills and slowed me down. It helped me make the most of the moment, and everything that was around me on my doorstep, and as a result my paintings have become much more detailed.

“But I was itching to get back to Norfolk and spend some time painting. The Broads are iconic, and the sky here is so big it’s unbelievable. The red brick homes and St Benet’s Abbey are features you can’t replicate anywhere else.”

Although the exhibition is a collection of work across 2019 – the price tags of which range from £900-£55,000 – standing right at the back of the gallery space is a 1.6m fibreglass owl which Kieron worked on over lockdown.

This is off-limits and will be auctioned later this year for East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

For its 250th anniversary, Bakers and Larners of Holt have committed to raising £25,000 for EACH alongside other branch employees.

Kieron actually drew a picture of the shop’s front window when he was seven-years-old, and this is being sold on teatowels in Bakers and Larners to go towards the cause.

Across the owl’s torso is scenes of Morston and Blakeney, which Kieron’s mum Michelle says were his and his sister’s back garden when growing up.

She said: “We lived in a flat at the time and had no garden, but we’ve all came to understand how important nature is during this pandemic. It seemed fitting for Kieron to think back and reflect on that.”

She added: “And especially after what happened to Budgens of Holt, it’s nice we can do something both for the community and for the children here in a sensitive way.”