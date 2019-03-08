Search

Kieron Williamson exhibition will mark 10 years since the launch of the Norfolk teen art prodigy's career

PUBLISHED: 16:09 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 21 June 2019

Kieron Williamson, whose latest exhibition marks ten years since he hit the headlines as a six-year-old art prodigy. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

New paintings by Norfolk-born art prodigy Kieron Williamson will be on show at The Gallery, Holt, from July 6, in an exhibition marking ten years since the discovery of the artistic talents of the teenager dubbed 'Mini Monet'.

Surf and Turf, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submittedSurf and Turf, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submitted

Kieron, who celebrates his 17th birthday in August, recently moved from north Norfolk to Cornwall with his parents Keith and Michelle and youngster sister Billie-Jo, but regularly goes back to his home county to paint."

"I very much look forward to returning to Norfolk and revisiting familiar subjects, but feel I am seeing them through different eyes with renewed appreciation," he said.

Lost in Thought, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submittedLost in Thought, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submitted

"I'm fortunate to share most of my time between two beautiful counties."

Since selling out his first exhibition in minutes for £14,000 at the age of just seven, Kieron, whose paintings now fetch up to £45,000, has achieved worldwide fame, with collectors queuing for hours to see new work.

As well as appearing on TV programmes including This Morning and The One Show, the teenager has been the subject of a BBC documentary entitled Mini Monet Millionaire, and was interviewed by broadcasting legend Sir David Frost.

A Shady Cornert, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submittedA Shady Cornert, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submitted

Recent accolades have included being invited to paint the Changing of the Guard in London, when he also enjoyed a visit to the British War Museum to see the paintings of Alfred Munnings, whom he lists as one of his main influences.

He has also enjoyed painting trips to the Scottish Borders, and, in his first visit abroad, to Venice, where a BBC film crew followed him as he toured the city and caught its sights on canvas.

Hay Away, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submittedHay Away, by Kieron Williamson. Picture: submitted

His latest exhibition, which runs until July 17, features a collection of original watercolour, oil and pastel paintings whose subjects range from Cornish fishing boats and farming scenes, to Norfolk beaches and the historic architecture of Venice, as well as limited edition prints of two new paintings entitled A Shady Corner and My Time, Port Isaac.

Six to Sixteen, featuring work completed by Kieron Williamson in his sixteenth year, runs at The Gallery, Picturecraft, Lees Yard, Holt, NR25 6HS, from July 6-17. Opening times are Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm (Thursdays 9am-1pm). For more information, visit www.picturecraftgallery.com or phone 01263 711040

