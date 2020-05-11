Search

Advanced search

Man charged after police car rammed and service stations burgled

PUBLISHED: 11:05 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 11 May 2020

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been charged after allegedly ramming a police car when asked to stop.

Officers had appealed for information last week after the incident on Thursday afternoon, May 7, where a silver Vauxhall Astra was requested to stop by officers in a patrol vehicle.

The car had been travelling on Beccles Road, in Lowestoft, shortly before 2pm.

After being asked to stop, the driver reversed back before ramming the police car at speed and leaving the scene.

You may also want to watch:

No one was hurt in the incident, and the suspected vehicle was found in Bramley Rise, in Beccles, at about 3pm.

The following day, on Friday, May 8, a man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

Kieron Watkins, of no fixed abode, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

The 32-year-old was also charged with burglary of a service station at Darsham, where £745 worth of goods were stolen on May 4, and burglary of a service station at Framlingham on May 5 where nearly £6,000 worth of goods were stolen.

Watkins was remanded in custody to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (May 11).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police are currently on the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Archant

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘They thought lockdown was over’- police chief’s concerns after hundreds head to beaches

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey has spoken of his concerns after many visitors were reported in parts of north and north-west Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Property developer to send builders back to four Norfolk sites

David Wilson Homes has said it is sending its workers back to its sites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

School kitchens used to make meals for vulnerable people

Over the past few weeks Norwich School has been making and delivering meals to people in need in Norwich. The initiative, which is a partnership with the Henderson Trust, who are delivering the meals, aims to get food out to vulnerable people primarily in the NR5 area of the city. Picture: Norwich School

Land derelict for six years could become homes

Homes could be built off Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Marc Betts

Plans to demolish police station and build houses would save £30,000 a year

Holt Police Station on Norwich Road. Norfolk Constabulary has made plans to demolish the station and move its staff to the fire station next door. Image: Google StreetView
Drive 24