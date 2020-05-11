Man charged after police car rammed and service stations burgled

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A man has been charged after allegedly ramming a police car when asked to stop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had appealed for information last week after the incident on Thursday afternoon, May 7, where a silver Vauxhall Astra was requested to stop by officers in a patrol vehicle.

The car had been travelling on Beccles Road, in Lowestoft, shortly before 2pm.

After being asked to stop, the driver reversed back before ramming the police car at speed and leaving the scene.

You may also want to watch:

No one was hurt in the incident, and the suspected vehicle was found in Bramley Rise, in Beccles, at about 3pm.

The following day, on Friday, May 8, a man was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

Kieron Watkins, of no fixed abode, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

The 32-year-old was also charged with burglary of a service station at Darsham, where £745 worth of goods were stolen on May 4, and burglary of a service station at Framlingham on May 5 where nearly £6,000 worth of goods were stolen.

Watkins was remanded in custody to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (May 11).