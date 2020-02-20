Norfolk amputee footballer fundraising to get to Euro 2020

Kieran Lambourne has set up a justgiving page to raise funds to get the England Amputee Football squad to the Euro 2020 in Krakow, Poland. Picture: LAJ Photography Archant

A 21-year-old footballer from Norfolk has been selected to represent England in the 2020 Euros and is relying on fundraising to get him there.

Kieran Lambourne from Tilney St Lawrence, near king's Lynn, was born with his left arm missing below his elbow but that has not stopped him from achieving his childhood dream of becoming a footballer.

The 21-year-old, who is currently in his final year of sports science at the University of Portsmouth, has always had a passion for football and started playing competitively at the age-of-five for Tilney Boys FC, before joining Clenchwarton and Wisbech Acorns.

Mr Lambourne first started playing amputee football for Peterborough United Amputees at 15 and took up playing as a goalkeeper at the age-of-17 before being selected to train with England by head coach Owen Coyle Junior.

He said: "I was born with my left arm missing below the elbow so I have had all my life to adapt to it and have always found a way around it so, fortunately it doesn't stop me from doing anything I want to do.

"I have also had great support from people around me, including my family, who have helped me in life and to achieve the things I want to."

The footballer has played all over the world in various international tournaments including the Amp Futbol Cup in Poland and the World Amputee Football Federation World Cup in Mexico in 2018.

He was selected in September 2019 for the provisional 20-man England Amputee Football squad for the European Amputee Football Championship 2020 in Krakow, Poland, an experience which he said is a huge privilege.

Mr Lambourne said: "To get the call up for the World Cup was an honour and a proud feeling as it is a childhood dream to represent your country, particularly for me having played football for a long time and it being a big part of my life.

"I'm taking each tournament at a time, I hope to represent England at future tournaments and achieve success in the upcoming years of my career, especially at the major European and World Championships."

Mr Lambourne and the team are currently training hard in preparation for the competition but are trying to raise funds to get them there as the Football Association do not provide their funding.

Each player is required to fundraise £1,500 to pay for training, travel and accommodation for the Euros.

Mr Lambourne set up a GoFundMe page called 'Send England Amputee Football to EURO 2020' and is asking members of the public for donations.