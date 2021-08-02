News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Families chuffed as heritage railway offers free fares for children

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:33 AM August 2, 2021   
Children at Dereham railway station

Kids will travel free this summer on the Mid Norfolk Railway, so long as they are accompanied by an adult ticket holder. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

Families will be chuffed to learn that children under 15 can on the Mid Norfolk Railway this summer - even for special events.

This summer, a family ticket will allow up to four children aged five to 15 to travel free, while each adult fare can include two accompanying youngsters.

MNR commercial manager James Oakley said: “We are delighted to make this special offer as we recover from the difficult times that we have all experienced due to Covid-19.

“We hope this little encouragement will see many come to visit our fantastic railway and enjoy a journey through the heart of Norfolk aboard our heritage trains.”

The offer includes the Heritage Bus day on August 1, the Railway at War weekend on August 7-8, the Summer Steam Weekend on August 28-29, and ends on the railway’s Diesel Weekend on September 25-26.

You may also want to watch:

Unaccompanied older children, however, will still need to pay.

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
  2. 2 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
  3. 3 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village
  2. 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
  3. 6 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
  4. 7 Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town
  5. 8 Man and woman found dead in home
  6. 9 The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market
  7. 10 Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'
Leisure Landmarks
Heritage
Dereham News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

the final resting places were a sanctuary of simplicity

'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
mousehold graffiti Fast & Furious

Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bacton gas terminal from the air. Picture; MIKE PAGE

Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Still from video showing protesters confronting Murderers landlord Phil Cutter.

Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus