Families chuffed as heritage railway offers free fares for children
- Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway
Families will be chuffed to learn that children under 15 can on the Mid Norfolk Railway this summer - even for special events.
This summer, a family ticket will allow up to four children aged five to 15 to travel free, while each adult fare can include two accompanying youngsters.
MNR commercial manager James Oakley said: “We are delighted to make this special offer as we recover from the difficult times that we have all experienced due to Covid-19.
“We hope this little encouragement will see many come to visit our fantastic railway and enjoy a journey through the heart of Norfolk aboard our heritage trains.”
The offer includes the Heritage Bus day on August 1, the Railway at War weekend on August 7-8, the Summer Steam Weekend on August 28-29, and ends on the railway’s Diesel Weekend on September 25-26.
Unaccompanied older children, however, will still need to pay.
