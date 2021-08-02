Published: 11:33 AM August 2, 2021

Kids will travel free this summer on the Mid Norfolk Railway, so long as they are accompanied by an adult ticket holder. - Credit: Mid Norfolk Railway

Families will be chuffed to learn that children under 15 can on the Mid Norfolk Railway this summer - even for special events.

This summer, a family ticket will allow up to four children aged five to 15 to travel free, while each adult fare can include two accompanying youngsters.

MNR commercial manager James Oakley said: “We are delighted to make this special offer as we recover from the difficult times that we have all experienced due to Covid-19.

“We hope this little encouragement will see many come to visit our fantastic railway and enjoy a journey through the heart of Norfolk aboard our heritage trains.”

The offer includes the Heritage Bus day on August 1, the Railway at War weekend on August 7-8, the Summer Steam Weekend on August 28-29, and ends on the railway’s Diesel Weekend on September 25-26.

Unaccompanied older children, however, will still need to pay.