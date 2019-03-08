Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Canaries and Stars memorabilia goes under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 15:54 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 24 August 2019

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

Archant

A collection of sporting memorabilia from both Norwich City and Norwich Stars speedway team are set to go under the hammer today.

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: KeysA wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

An online auction will be run by Aylsham auction house Keys Auctioneers and Valuers until August 30 with shirts, pictures and programmes from as early as the 1940s to go on sale.

Items include a 1997 Norwich City legends print signed by all of the official club legends in that year, and shirts signed by many players from the post-war era, including Martin Peters, Ken Brown and Ken Nethercott.

Norwich speedway fans can bid for a collection of programmes from the city's Firs stadium dating from the 1940s and 1950s, which was home to the Norwich Stars team which won the National League Championship in 1950 and 1951, and the prestigious National Trophy in 1955 and again in 1963 before being relocated to King's Lynn.

Memorabilia from the England national football and cricket teams will also be up for auction including a replica 1966 World Cup England shirt, signed by many of the winning team, including Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Gordon Banks, Geoff Hurst and former Norwich City player Martin Peters.

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: KeysA wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

Cricket fans may be tempted by a collection of signed cricket bats, including one autographed by the entire 1961 touring Australia squad, and another signed by West Indies cricketing legend Brian Lara.

You may also want to watch:

More obscure items include limited edtion tankards made to celebrate the Canaries centenary in 2002, a Manchester City shirt signed by Noel Gallagher, and a pair of pennants from Zenit St Petersburg's 1992 UEFA Cup win.

David Broom, managing director of Keys said: "This is an opportunity for true sports fans to bid for a huge collection of times relating to their heroes. The sale is being run online only, which means it is very accessible for those who cannot get to our salerooms, or who might not want to bid at a live auction."

A wide array of sporting memorablia will go under the hammer today. Photo: KeysA wide array of sporting memorablia will go under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

Those hoping to win one of the lots can do so here.

All items have an opening bid of £1.

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Driver wins parking ticket tribunal over ‘unclear’ signs in Norwich street

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man claims he is being denied NHS services

Stuart Harnwell, who claims he is being denied health services. Photo: Stuart Harnwell

Police search for driver following fatal crash

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

Driver caught almost double speed limit after discovering partner’s affair

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

Vandals target public toilets leaving faeces in urinals

Public toilets have been vandalised twice in a week in Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Mother ‘horrified’ after children play in sea metres from dangerous Second World War sea defences

Hayley Adcock and her family on holiday in Kessingland. PHOTO: Hayley Adcock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists