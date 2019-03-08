Canaries and Stars memorabilia goes under the hammer

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys Archant

A collection of sporting memorabilia from both Norwich City and Norwich Stars speedway team are set to go under the hammer today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

An online auction will be run by Aylsham auction house Keys Auctioneers and Valuers until August 30 with shirts, pictures and programmes from as early as the 1940s to go on sale.

Items include a 1997 Norwich City legends print signed by all of the official club legends in that year, and shirts signed by many players from the post-war era, including Martin Peters, Ken Brown and Ken Nethercott.

Norwich speedway fans can bid for a collection of programmes from the city's Firs stadium dating from the 1940s and 1950s, which was home to the Norwich Stars team which won the National League Championship in 1950 and 1951, and the prestigious National Trophy in 1955 and again in 1963 before being relocated to King's Lynn.

Memorabilia from the England national football and cricket teams will also be up for auction including a replica 1966 World Cup England shirt, signed by many of the winning team, including Nobby Stiles, Jack Charlton, Gordon Banks, Geoff Hurst and former Norwich City player Martin Peters.

A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys A wide array of sporting memorabilia goes under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

Cricket fans may be tempted by a collection of signed cricket bats, including one autographed by the entire 1961 touring Australia squad, and another signed by West Indies cricketing legend Brian Lara.

You may also want to watch:

More obscure items include limited edtion tankards made to celebrate the Canaries centenary in 2002, a Manchester City shirt signed by Noel Gallagher, and a pair of pennants from Zenit St Petersburg's 1992 UEFA Cup win.

David Broom, managing director of Keys said: "This is an opportunity for true sports fans to bid for a huge collection of times relating to their heroes. The sale is being run online only, which means it is very accessible for those who cannot get to our salerooms, or who might not want to bid at a live auction."

A wide array of sporting memorablia will go under the hammer today. Photo: Keys A wide array of sporting memorablia will go under the hammer today. Photo: Keys

Those hoping to win one of the lots can do so here.

All items have an opening bid of £1.