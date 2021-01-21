Royal estate caterer receives honour from Queen

Published: 12:00 PM January 21, 2021

Kevin Steward with his wife Deborah at the Sandringham Cafe and Coffee Shop - Credit: Kevin Seward

A caterer who runs a cafe and restaurant on the Royal Estate has received an honour from the Queen.

Kevin Steward operates Deborah Steward Specialist Catering with his wife Deborah. The couple run the Sandringham Café and Coffee Shop and the online food shop Lil’ Miggins.

Mr Steward was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for his services to catering at the Sandringham Visitor Centre.

Mr and Mrs Steward were granted a Royal Warrant in 2010, representing the very highest standards in excellence, quality, service and innovation within the catering industry.

It comes as the couple begin a new venture into making their locally and handmade jams, chutneys and relishes they have spent the last 25 years perfecting available to purchase online via their website shop lilmiggins.co.uk.

Mr. Steward said, “I am thrilled to have received an MVO from HM the Queen in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

“Having managed and provided the catering for the restaurants and cafes at Sandringham for the last 16 years alongside my wife, Deborah, it was certainly a lovely surprise to have received an MVO in recognition of this.”