Mother says man who died from drugs was ‘failed by system’

The family of a man who was discovered dead by a housemate after taking drugs had been failed by the system, his family has told an inquest.

Kevin Matthews, 51, was found unresponsive at a house he was staying at in Key and Castle Yard, Norwich, on November 2 last year.

His housemate told an inquest they had smoked crack cocaine and the following morning he had woken at 10am to find Mr Matthews slumped on the sofa. A post mortem gave his cause of death as combined drug toxicity.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday (June 27) heard he had a history of drug dependency and had undergone treatment for anxiety and depression, and suffered deteriorating health due to a serious leg injury.

In a statement his mother Lynette Matthews said: “I don’t want to pretend Kevin was a saint, he wasn’t.

“Over the years he had learnt to play the system and wasn’t always the easiest person to speak to, especially if he was having a bad spell but I do feel the system failed him.”

Area coroner Yvonne Blake recorded a conclusion of drug related death.