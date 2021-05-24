Who is the new Lord Mayor of Norwich?

Published: 7:43 PM May 24, 2021

From council estate kid to lord mayor of Norwich – Kevin Maguire was sworn in at the reduced annual ceremony.

The new lord mayor and sheriff of Norwich were elected at a reduced ceremony, away from the usual city council chamber and without the procession through the streets.

The Monday ceremony was the first in two years after the pandemic forced the former lord mayor and sheriff to stay in post.

Labour councillor Mr Maguire was selected as Lord Mayor and Caroline Jarrold, of Jarrold and Sons, the Sheriff, replacing councillor Vaughan Thomas and Dr Marian Prinsley respectively.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Vaughan Thomas. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Maguire said he plans to promote early years education, which he said was important for people’s life chances.

“I understand all too well that a good education from the earliest years is the key to one’s future.

“For a truly inclusive society, everyone must get the best start.”

Mr Maguire also said he wants to promote the city’s commercial, scientific and innovative industries and form a group made of various religious and humanist groups to discuss the issues faced in public service.

Caroline Jarrold. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

“I’m so proud to have been elected as lord mayor of this city. I was going to say the greatest city in the world, but that is not the Norwich way,” he said.

“One of the reasons I love Norwich so much is that it does not boast.

“During my civic year, I intend to promote all the activities and people that weave this precious tapestry that is our city.”

Gail Harris nominated Mr Maguire, saying he had grown up in council house in a traditional working-class community in Merseyside.

“His upbringing perhaps explains why in later years he has such an unbroken affinity for the ward he now represents.

“People would say of a similar background to himself, but who have not been afforded all the chances which our society should offer.”

In his departing words, Vaughan Thomas, the outgoing lord mayor, called for “pride in our city” and described the role as the “privilege of my life”.

Adding: “We are greater than the sum of our parts, and the differences, sometimes imagined, when I first took office in May 2019 are perhaps not as great, significant, or important as some might have us believe.

“Working together we will always succeed.”