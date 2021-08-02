Dad uses son's ashes in a tattoo on his leg
- Credit: Supplied by Kev Pitcher
A proud dad will always have his "superhero" son with him - after using his ashes in a tattoo on his leg.
Kevin Pitcher is set to run a marathon in memory of Benny, who died on July 12 last year aged six after losing a battle with cancer.
Mr Pitcher, from East Runton, has had Benny's ashes mixed with ink in a tattoo on his leg, which shows father and son walking off into the distance, and the words 'You don't have to be 6ft 6'' to be a Superhero'.
Mr Pitcher and a group of supporters are hoping to raise at least £10,000 through the August 8 run, which will start outside Sheringham Primary School at 9am and finish outside the Crown pub on Lifeboat Plain, Sheringham, at around 3pm.
Proceeds will go towards East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Cromer Children’s Charity and a third charity Mr Pitcher and his wife, Julie, are setting up called Benny's Battalion, which will support other families with children who have cancer.
Mr Pitcher said of the tattoo, and the run for Benny: "It's a massive statement to all families that love is everything.
"I couldn't live with myself if I didn't fulfill my promise to my son. Hopefully with the money raised we can help other families and other sick children with cancer.
"Not everyone has the friends or the support network that we have, and we want to be there for the families who are told their child is going to die and they have no-one else to turn to."
Mr Pitcher, who has been training for 18 months, will run with Benny's 'Iron Man' radiotherapy mask, while fellow runner Ben Letzer will carry his 'Hulk' mask.
Mr Pitcher said: "It's going to be a struggle, but it's nothing compared to what Benny went through. If he can do that I can do anything."
Mr Pitcher said he hoped people would line the route, or be there to cheer himself and other others on. A firework will be let off over the sea that evening in Benny's memory. To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bennyspoppylinemarathon