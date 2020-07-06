Families invited to step back in time this Norfolk Day

The view from Ketts Heights, Norwich. Picture: Paul Dickson Archant

A Norwich tour guide has teamed up with Kett’s Heights to offer a socially distant tour Norfolk Day.

Paul Dickson with the book Tombland. Picture: Paul Dickson Paul Dickson with the book Tombland. Picture: Paul Dickson

Tour guide Paul Dickson and the Friends of Kett’s Heights are combining to offer free Shardlake’s Norwich and Kett’s Rebellion taster tours.

Norfolk Day was started in 2018 by the Eastern Daily Press and BBC Radio Norfolk to shout and cheer about Nelson’s County and the people who make it so brilliant.

The tours will start on Bishop’s Bridge, where Mr Dickson will give an introduction to the story of Kett’s Rebellion and CJ Sansom’s best-selling novel, Tombland, which features Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake who becomes embroiled in the rebellion.

Mr Dickson said: “Then the group will be led to Kett’s Heights, where the Friends of Kett’s Heights will discuss the significance of the site and interpret fabulous the view of Norwich from near the remains of St Michael’s Chapel.”

Tours on Sunday, July 26 and Monday 27, will last 45 minutes and there is a five person limit on each tour to allow for social distancing.

To find out more or to book onto the tour, contact Paul Dickson 07801 103737 or email paul@pauldicksontours.co.uk