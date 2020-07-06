Search

Advanced search

Families invited to step back in time this Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 July 2020

The view from Ketts Heights, Norwich. Picture: Paul Dickson

The view from Ketts Heights, Norwich. Picture: Paul Dickson

Archant

A Norwich tour guide has teamed up with Kett’s Heights to offer a socially distant tour Norfolk Day.

Paul Dickson with the book Tombland. Picture: Paul DicksonPaul Dickson with the book Tombland. Picture: Paul Dickson

Tour guide Paul Dickson and the Friends of Kett’s Heights are combining to offer free Shardlake’s Norwich and Kett’s Rebellion taster tours.

Norfolk Day was started in 2018 by the Eastern Daily Press and BBC Radio Norfolk to shout and cheer about Nelson’s County and the people who make it so brilliant.

You may also want to watch:

The tours will start on Bishop’s Bridge, where Mr Dickson will give an introduction to the story of Kett’s Rebellion and CJ Sansom’s best-selling novel, Tombland, which features Tudor lawyer Matthew Shardlake who becomes embroiled in the rebellion.

Mr Dickson said: “Then the group will be led to Kett’s Heights, where the Friends of Kett’s Heights will discuss the significance of the site and interpret fabulous the view of Norwich from near the remains of St Michael’s Chapel.”

Tours on Sunday, July 26 and Monday 27, will last 45 minutes and there is a five person limit on each tour to allow for social distancing.

To find out more or to book onto the tour, contact Paul Dickson 07801 103737 or email paul@pauldicksontours.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Four arrested over fighting and knife

Police activity near Aylsham Road in Norwich where four people were arrested following reports of fighting. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Norwich Pret A Manger to close due to coronavirus fallout

The Pret A Manger store in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre is to close Picture: Archant

Families invited to step back in time this Norfolk Day

The view from Ketts Heights, Norwich. Picture: Paul Dickson

Man twice caught dealing crack and heroin ordered to pay back £1

Callum Ascione. PIC: Norfolk Police.