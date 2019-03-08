Everything you need to know about Norfolk's newest historical fun day

Paul Coleman and Ian Pycroft of Black Knight Historical as English Bowmen. Photo by Mark Bullimore Archant Norfolk 2015

A town is preparing to celebrate 470 years since one of the country's biggest rebellions embarked from a famous oak tree, changing the course of history.

Molly Housego of Black Knight Historical at the Iceni round house at Pulham Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Molly Housego of Black Knight Historical at the Iceni round house at Pulham Primary School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In 1549 thousands of rebels marched from Wymondham to Norwich to oppose the enclosures act, led by local farmer, Robert Kett, in an act of defiance which became known as Kett's Rebellion.

Now, an immersive event celebrating the anniversary of the struggle is coming to Wymondham, giving visitors the chance to experience life in the 1600s.

On Sunday September 1, the town centre will be thrust back in time for its first ever Kett's Day, featuring historic re-enactments, handicrafts, food and music.

The event will be held at the Old Rugby Club on Tuttle's Lane East, and split into two camps: the Tudor Camp and the main stage.

In the Tudor Camp, visitors will have the chance to try archery, crossbows, muskets and cannons, watch falconry displays and performances from historical re-enactment company Black Knight Historical.

Wymondham's very own hero, Robert Kett, will be delivering his famous speech to the peasants before they march on Norwich and on to what became the Rebellion of 1549 and actors will be on hand to interact as their Tudor counterparts.

On the main stage there will be live music throughout the day, as well as competitions such as best-dressed Tudor and a children's quiz, with prizes including a family pass to Banham Zoo up for grabs.

The family event has been organised by South Norfolk Council, and is expected to draw thousands to the town, boosting business for local shops and cafes, as well highlighting the rich heritage which is still visible.

Gates open at 10.30am, with free entry for children and £1 day passes for adults.

Various food and drink options will be available throughout the two camps, featuring a hog roast, street food, specialist ice cream and doughnuts.

There will also be more than 30 varied stalls ranging from arts and crafts to jewellery, books, beauty, gifts and homewares.