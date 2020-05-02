Main road in to village to close for up to five days for essential road works

The main road to a village is to close for up to five days for essential maintenance.

Ditch cleansing and ironwork replacement is due to start on Monday, May 11 on Ketteringham Lane, between Hethersett and Ketteringham.

Ketteringham Lane will be closed between B1172 Norwich Road and Low Street, Ketteringham.

The work is expected to take between three and five days with access to homes maintained from one end of the closure at all times.

The work, which will cost £1,900, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department contractors.

County Hall said non-urgent road works have been suspended due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic but emergency repairs are continuing and essential maintenance works will be carried out where contractors are able to follow the rules on Covid 19.

The diversion route for the works is as follows: B1172 Norwich Road, A11 Thickthorn roundabout, Cantley Lane A11 off-slip, Cantley Lane, High Street, Low Street.