'I was disgusted by photos of myself' - Man loses three stone in just 10 weeks

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 18 December 2019

Bob Rouse weighed 26 stone before joining his local slimming group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Courtesy of Slimming World

A man from Lowestoft who was "disgusted" when he saw photos of himself has spoken about how losing weight has transformed his health and outlook.

Bob Rouse, 69, developed Type 2 diabetes after becoming "morbidly obese", depressed and hardly able to move.

His situation was made worse when his son unexpectedly died and he became "disgusted" with photos of himself after the funeral.

Mr Rouse said: "During this last year, my life went slowly downhill.

"Luckily I have a very understanding GP and he referred me to a specialist diabetes nurse, I met with her and my blood glucose levels were through the roof.

"I didn't move at home and was becoming quite depressed. My nurse suggested to me that I lose weight and undertake some mild exercise.

"Having discussed the issues with my wife, I telephoned Lisa Atkinson, a Slimming World Consultant, and explained my problems."

After just 10 weeks of attending the Kessingland Slimming World group, Mr Rouse has lost almost three stone of his 26 stone weight and has managed to regain control of his blood glucose levels.

He said: "To my absolute delight, I recently attended my second appointment with my diabetes health specialist, who was astonished at the weight loss that I had achieved but more than that, my blood glucose level had fallen to below the desired level, and all this in three months.

"I'm now working with my specialist to monitor my blood levels more closely, in an effort to reduce my medication and hopefully, eventually, reverse it completely.

"If this can be achieved in such a short time imagine how I will feel when I reach my target weight of 16 stone next year.

"The support I have received from the slimming world group is phenomenal and I now look forward to group each week.

"Lisa has been there for me whenever I need a guiding hand and has boosted my confidence and morale significantly."

