Kessingland husband 'desperate for answers' after wife's sudden death

Published: 5:56 PM August 18, 2021

A grieving husband said he is "desperate for answers" after the sudden death of his wife of 30 years.

Teresa Anderson, of Ryeburn Close, Kessingland, attended the James Paget University Hospital on May 11, 2020, complaining of a sharp pain in her left side.

The 60-year-old was suspected of having kidney stones and was discharged in the early hours of the following day.

By May 13, her condition deteriorated and she was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died the following morning, with a post-mortem examination later finding evidence of sepsis with an infection going undiagnosed.

An inquest into her death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Wednesday, August 18, where her husband Malcolm Anderson said: "I did not get to say 'cheerio' or tell her I love her. I thought she was going to come back.

"We were reassured and believed it was safe for her to be discharged.

"I am confused and wondering why this happened. I am desperate for answers.

"We had 44 years together and did everything together. We were a team. If I was having a bad day she would help pick up the pieces."

The inquest heard evidence from a number of those who treated Mrs Anderson during her attendance at the Gorleston hospital, and heard staff believed she had had a kidney stone, but had shown improvement during her first stay.

Gemma Hardy-Goddard, position associate at the JPUH, said she had discussed the possibility of transferring Mrs Anderson to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for pain relief, but added she was "keen" not to be admitted to another hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "She felt she could manage her pain at home.

"I have gone over this many times since and I fully accept there were signs of infection, but everything else was much more in keeping with kidney stones.

"If we thought she would become unwell again we would never have sent her home."

She added Mrs Anderson was told to return to hospital if her symptoms continued or worsened.

The couple had four children, and became sole guardians of their grandson after the death of their daughter around 10 years ago.

The inquest is set to continue on Thursday, August 19.