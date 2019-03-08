Beccles 39-year-old woman reported as missing
PUBLISHED: 17:31 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 09 October 2019
Archant
Concerns have been raised for a missing 39-year-old Beccles woman.
Kerri Francis was last spoken to on the phone at around 10am this morning before being reported as missing to police a short time later, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirm.
She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build and with shoulder length blonde hair.
Officers state she has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder and a piercing in her left eyebrow.
She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved top and blue jeans.
Anyone who may have seen her, or knows her whereabouts, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101.
