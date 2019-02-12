Search

Meet the young grasstrack speedster hoping to continue his racing career

PUBLISHED: 08:22 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 21 February 2019

Kenzie Cossey, 13, appealing for sponsors as he progresses well in grass track racing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kenzie Cossey, 13, appealing for sponsors as he progresses well in grass track racing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcycle racing runs in Kenzie Cossey’s blood.

Kenzie Cossey, is hoping to find a sponsor to help him continue his grerasstrack career. Picture: Tracy CosseyKenzie Cossey, is hoping to find a sponsor to help him continue his grerasstrack career. Picture: Tracy Cossey

The 13-year-old’s grandfather Trevor Hedge was an international speedway star and his uncle and late father were mechanics.

Now, the youngster from Barford who has been grass track racing since he was six, is following in their footsteps and winning trophies along the way, but unless he can find a sponsor to help him fund his passion, his racing future looks uncertain.

So far, Kenzie’s passion has been funded by friends and family chipping in and helping out but with the teenager training twice a week every other week during the grasstrack season - which runs form March to October - and attending two to three race meets a month across the country travelling costs on top of bike maintenance and safety equipment are high.

Tracey Cossey, Kenzie’s mum, who works part-time as a teaching assistant, said: “Last year we had some savings which were pumped into the racing but it doesn’t last forever. I can’t even think about it [if Kenzie had to stop racing]. It’s what my family does.”

Kenzie Cossey reaching speeds of up to 60mph while competing in grasstrack races. Picture: Tracy CosseyKenzie Cossey reaching speeds of up to 60mph while competing in grasstrack races. Picture: Tracy Cossey

Adding that she was immensely proud of her son, who last year came third in the British youth championships, Ms Cossey said: “It means everything, it’s been my life, it’s was what I was bought up with and Kenzie loves it, he goes into a different place when he gets ready to race.”

Kenzie has outgrown his 150cc bike and has moved onto a 250cc bike selling his old bikes in order to be able afford a new larger frame but the teenager still needs to find the several thousand pounds for an engine, carburettor and to help fund the maintenance of the bike and so is appealing for sponsorship.

Kenzie said: “It would be heart breaking if I had to stop.

“It’s the feeling it gives me. I just love it, it’s my favourite thing to do, any help would be brilliant,” he said.

Kenzie Cossey, 13, with bis mum, Tracy, appealing for sponsors as he progresses well in grass track racing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYKenzie Cossey, 13, with bis mum, Tracy, appealing for sponsors as he progresses well in grass track racing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Adding that he hopes to graduate to speedway racing and follow his grandfather’s footsteps, Kenzie said: “I would love a business to sponsor me it would be brilliant.”

Anyone in interested in sponsoring Kenzie should email, tjcossey@hotmail.co.uk.

