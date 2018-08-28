‘Perfect cat’ hoping to find a new home before Christmas after 18 weeks at the rescue centre

Kent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Archant

Kent the cat remains in the care of the RSPCA while other cats come and go. Maybe this week he will be lucky enough to find a home.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Kent is still looking for a home after seeing many other cats find theirs. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kent, who is thought to be about seven years old, came into the care of the RSPCA after he was found collapsed and taken to the vets.

He has since made a full recovery and the RSPCA say they hope he gets the happy ending he deserves after having a hard time.

Eugene needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Eugene needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

A spokesperson for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: “Kent is just the nicest cat. He has been with us for 18 weeks in total and he was in a foster home initially.

“His fosterer said that he had been the easiest cat she had ever looked after. He was friendly, affectionate and laid back - she described him as the perfect cat.”

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff feel Kent would be happiest in a quiet home as he is timid natured and can be shy around new people.

His blood tests showed that he had some kidney problems but this is managed well with a special diet and he is now doing really well.

Cheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other cats who also need homes as soon as possible.

Eugene came to the rescue centre after being abandoned along with another kitten. He is aged around four months old and is now looking for his forever home. The staff at the RSPCA describe him as “a loving cuddly kitten who loves to be on your lap.”

Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny is looking for an adult home as she likes her peace and quiet. She is described as a friendly eight-year-old cat and she is used to living with dogs.

Staff at the rescue centre say Cheeky is a gentle giant. He has been living out on the street for many months and is looking forward to a nice life in a proper home.

Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Wifi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pilchard was another stray who had been living on a building site. Unfortunately the RSPCA has been unable to find an owner who was missing him so they hope he will be chosen soon.

Daddy Long Legs is thought to be around 10 years old. He has hyperthyroid which is managed with daily medication.

Asia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Asia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Icon and Wifi came to the RSPCA nine weeks ago along with six other cats. They are now the last pair who are still at the rescue centre. They are estimated to be around 12 and 10 years old.

Pope is looking for a home where he will be the only cat. The RSPCA say he loves people and would suit a retired family where someone was around most of the day. He is around eight years old.

Alina needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Alina needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Alina and Asia could be rehomed separately or as a pair. They are described as quiet but friendly cats who would be happiest in a quiet home where they can have access to a garden.

If you think you could provide a loving home for Kent or any of the other cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk